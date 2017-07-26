

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Dutch telecommunication firm Royal KPN NV (KPN, KKPNY.PK) reported that its net profit for the second-quarter 2017 rose 18% to 191 million euros from last year, mainly due to the higher operating profit. Earnings per share for the quarter was 0.04 euros, same with last year.



Group operating profit(EBIT) increased by 13% year-over-year to 232 million euros, mainly due to lower amortization charges as the amortization period of the UMTS license ended in 2016.



Capex decreased by 24% year-over-year. The Capex reduction was mainly driven by different intrayear phasing compared to the same period last year.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, the company affirmed its outlook for adjusted EBITDA to be in line with 2016. The outlook includes approximately 40 million euros to 50 million euros impact from roaming regulation. It expects Capex to be about 1.15 billion euros.



KPN intends to pay a regular dividend per share of EUR 11 cents in respect of 2017 and grow the regular dividend in line with its free cash flow growth profile thereafter. EUR 3.7 cents per share will be paid as an interim dividend on 2 August 2017. The ex-dividend date is 28 July 2017.



