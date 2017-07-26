

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Compass Group Plc (CPG.L, CMPGF.PK) reported that its organic revenue growth in the third quarter was 3.9% (up 5.0% excluding the impact of Easter). Growth accelerated in the quarter with strong net new business in North America, good progress in Europe, and a challenging - but improving - environment in Rest of World. For the nine months to 30 June 2017, organic revenue growth was 3.7%.



Compass stated that its full year expectations remain positive and unchanged.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX