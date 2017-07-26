

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - D R Horton Inc. (DHI) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $289.0 million, or $0.76 per share. This was up from $249.8 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.8% to $3.68 billion. This was up from $3.15 billion last year.



D R Horton Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $289.0 Mln. vs. $249.8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.76 vs. $0.66 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 15.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q3): $3.68 Bln vs. $3.15 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.8%



