

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) reported a profit for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $62.5 million, or $1.21 per share. This was higher than $59.2 million, or $1.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $572.9 million. This was up from $564.7 million last year.



Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $62.5 Mln. vs. $59.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.21 vs. $1.17 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q2): $572.9 Mln vs. $564.7 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.91 - $0.96 Full year EPS guidance: $4.66 - $4.76



