

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) reported earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $172 million, or $1.02 per share. This was up from $153 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $602 million. This was up from $559 million last year.



Nasdaq Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $172 Mln. vs. $153 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.02 vs. $0.91 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q2): $602 Mln vs. $559 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



