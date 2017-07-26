

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its second-quarter financial results, Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said it has decided to wind-down Beauticontrol's operations.



Tupperware said that after being unsuccessful in finding a buyer for the business, it has decided to wind-down Beauticontrol's operations over approximately the next 60 to 90 days.



The company expects a small amount of sales in the third quarter as on-hand inventory is sold through, compared with third and fourth quarter 2016 sales of $9.8 million and $11.5 million, respectively.



The reduction in 2017 sales versus 2016 related to the Beauticontrol business is estimated to have a negative 1-percentage point impact on the full-year, total company sales comparison. Beauticontrol lost $2.6 million in the first half of 2017 and $4.1 million in the second half of 2016.



Tupperware said it expects to record $40 million to $45 million of pretax restructuring costs in the second half of 2017, related to the Beauticontrol and other restructuring actions.



Including the 2017 amounts, the restructuring costs will be a total of $100 to $110 million through 2018 or 2019, excluding related sales of excess fixed assets through which up to $35 million of proceeds are expected to be realized.



Through its other restructuring actions, Tupperware plans through 2018 or 2019 to rationalize its supply chain and to adjust the cost base of several of its marketing units.



The annualized benefit of these actions, once fully implemented, is expected to be in the $35 million range with a small amount of benefit in 2017 and about two-thirds of the annualized benefit to be realized in 2018.



