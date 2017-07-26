

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX) announced a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $348 million, or $0.63 per share. This was up from $256 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $2.61 billion. This was up from $2.59 billion last year.



Baxter International Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $348 Mln. vs. $256 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 37.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $2.61 Bln vs. $2.59 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.60 Full year EPS guidance: $2.34 - $2.40



