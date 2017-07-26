

DEERFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Baxter International Inc. (BAX), a provider of renal and hospital products, on Wednesday said it is raising financial outlook for both full-year 2017 and 2020, citing the firm's progress and potential.



For full-year 2017, Baxter now expects sales growth of approximately 3 percent on a reported basis, approximately 4 percent on a constant currency basis, and approximately 5 percent operationally. Earnings from continuing operations, before special items, are expected to be $2.34 to $2.40 per share. Including items, earnings per share would be $1.85 to $1.95.



The company previously expected full-year sales growth of approximately 1 to 2 percent on a reported basis or 2 to 3 percent on a constant currency basis, and earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $2.20 to $2.28 per share.



On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $2.27 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For the third quarter, the company expects sales growth of approximately 4 percent on a reported basis, approximately 5 percent on a constant currency basis and approximately 6 percent operationally. The company expects earnings from continuing operations, before special items, of $0.58 to $0.60 per share. Analysts expect $0.56 per share.



Further, the company said its outlook for 2020 increased to reflect strong operational execution and ongoing business transformation initiatives.



Baxter expects sales to grow approximately 4 percent on a compounded annual basis from 2016 to 2020 and now anticipates an adjusted operating margin in 2020 of approximately 20 percent as compared to previous guidance of 17 to 18 percent. The company anticipates 2020 adjusted earnings of $3.25 to $3.40 per share.



In pre-market activity, shares were trading at $62.88, up 1.27 percent.



