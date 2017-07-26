

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $13 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $8 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $204 million. This was up from $188 million last year.



NextEra Energy Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13 Mln. vs. $8 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.19 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q2): $204 Mln vs. $188 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.5%



