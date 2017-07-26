

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $881 million, or $1.86 per share. This was higher than $777 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.76 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.2% to $4.40 billion. This was up from $3.82 billion last year.



NextEra Energy, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $881 Mln. vs. $777 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.4% -EPS (Q2): $1.86 vs. $1.67 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Analysts Estimate: $1.76 -Revenue (Q2): $4.40 Bln vs. $3.82 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.2%



