GOOGL Stock Price Takes a HitJust as Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) neared the $1,000 mark, investors had a change of heart about the search giant. They knocked Google stock (GOOGL) down more than 2.5% after the company announced second-quarter earnings.Why, though?Google may be a gigantic tech giant, but it still manages more than 20% top-line growth each year. There aren't too many companies that can brag about that kind of growth, especially if they are also profitable. Most companies burn bright and fast.But.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...