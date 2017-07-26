

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) revealed earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $255.2 million, or $0.81 per share. This was higher than $206.5 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.67 billion. This was up from $1.55 billion last year.



Amphenol Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $255.2 Mln. vs. $206.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 23.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.81 vs. $0.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q2): $1.67 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.77 - $0.79 Full year EPS guidance: $3.06 - $3.10



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX