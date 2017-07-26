

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amphenol Corp. (APH) announced, for the full year 2017, the company now expects to achieve sales in the range of $6.620 billion to $6.700 billion, an increase over 2016 of 5% to 7%. Adjusted EPS is now projected in the range of $3.06 to $3.10, an increase of 13% to 14% over 2016. The company noted that its current full year guidance now reflects an effective tax rate of 23% to 24%. This compares to prior full year 2017 guidance of $6.405 billion to $6.525 billion in sales and adjusted EPS of $2.91 to $2.97.



For third quarter 2017, the company expects sales in the range of $1.700 billion to $1.740 billion and adjusted EPS in the range of $0.77 to $0.79.



Second quarter adjusted EPS was a record $0.81 compared to $0.65 for the comparable 2016 period. Sales for the second quarter of 2017 were a record $1.667 billion compared to $1.548 billion for the comparable 2016 period.



The company's Board has approved an increase in quarterly dividend from $0.16 to $0.19 per share to be paid on or about October 11, 2017 to holders of record of the Company's Class A common stock as of September 18, 2017.



