

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW) announced earnings for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $232.3 million, or $1.08 per share. This was higher than $165.0 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.9% to $841.8 million. This was up from $759.3 million last year.



Edwards Lifesciences Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $232.3 Mln. vs. $165.0 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.8% -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.76 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 42.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.88 -Revenue (Q2): $841.8 Mln vs. $759.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.65 to $3.85



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX