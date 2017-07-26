

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) released earnings for its first quarter that advanced compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $167 million, or $0.63 per share. This was higher than $163 million, or $0.61 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $615 million. This was up from $575 million last year.



Xilinx Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $167 Mln. vs. $163 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.5% -EPS (Q1): $0.63 vs. $0.61 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q1): $615 Mln vs. $575 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.0%



