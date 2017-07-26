

FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $565.52 million, or $3.11 per share. This was up from $258.94 million, or $1.46 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 51.0% to $2.34 billion. This was up from $1.55 billion last year.



Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $565.52 Mln. vs. $258.94 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 118.4% -EPS (Q4): $3.11 vs. $1.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 113.0% -Revenue (Q4): $2.34 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 51.0%



