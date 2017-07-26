

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a profit for second quarter that lost ground from last year.



The company said its earnings totaled $532 million, or $1.40 per share. This was down from $602 million, or $1.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.0% to $2.42 billion. This was up from $2.22 billion last year.



Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $532 Mln. vs. $602 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.47 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -4.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q2): $2.42 Bln vs. $2.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.0%



