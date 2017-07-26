

CAMBRIDGE (MASSACHUSETTS) (dpa-AFX) - Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $99 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $58 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.7% to $514 million. This was up from $426 million last year.



Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $99 Mln. vs. $58 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 70.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q2): $514 Mln vs. $426 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.7%



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $1.84 to $2.07 Bln



