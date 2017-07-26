

SPRINGFIELD (dpa-AFX) - O'Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) revealed a profit for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $282.82 million, or $3.10 per share. This was higher than $257.79 million, or $2.65 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.89 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $2.29 billion. This was up from $2.18 billion last year.



O'Reilly Automotive Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $282.82 Mln. vs. $257.79 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 9.7% -EPS (Q2): $3.10 vs. $2.65 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 17.0% -Analysts Estimate: $2.89 -Revenue (Q2): $2.29 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.10 - $3.20 Full year EPS guidance: $11.77 - $11.87 Full year revenue guidance: $8.9 - $9.1 Bln



