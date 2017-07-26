

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) announced the company now expects its 2017 earnings per share in the range of $3.22 - $3.27, down from prior guidance range of $3.44 - $3.52. Net sales are now expected in the range of $7.13 billion - $7.19 billion, compared to previous guidance of $7.22 billion - $7.29 billion. Comparable store sales are now expected to increase 1.1% - 1.7%, compared to prior outlook range of 2.0% - 3.0%.



Second-quarter earnings per share increased 7.8% to $1.25 from $1.16 in the second quarter of the prior year. Net sales increased 8.9% to $2.02 billion from $1.85 billion in the second quarter of 2016. Comparable store sales increased 2.2%.



