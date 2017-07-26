sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 26.07.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 557 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,19 Euro		+0,56
+1,23 %
WKN: 889826 ISIN: US8923561067 Ticker-Symbol: TR4 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,25
45,20
22:45
45,49
45,64
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY46,19+1,23 %