

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe has announced that it will stop supporting and releasing updates for Flash at the end of 2020.



'In collaboration with several of our technology partners - including Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Mozilla - Adobe is planning to end-of-life Flash. Specifically, we will stop updating and distributing the Flash Player at the end of 2020 and encourage content creators to migrate any existing Flash content to these new open formats,' the company said.



Many major web browsers, including Chrome, Firefox, Edge, Safari, do not run Flash-based content automatically, but some still support the multimedia software plug in.



Adobe openly acknowledged that it is time to shut down Flash. 'As open standards like HTML5, WebGL and WebAssembly have matured over the past several years, most now provide many of the capabilities and functionalities that plugins pioneered and have become a viable alternative for content on the web.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX