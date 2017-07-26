

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cantrell Drug Co. announced the voluntary recall of all lots of unexpired sterile drug products to the hospital and user level citing lack of sterility assurance. Cantrell has not received any reports of adverse events to date.



The recalled products include all lots distributed February 16, 2017, to July 19, 2017, remaining within expiry. Administration of the product, packaged in a syringe or IV bag, could result in serious infections that may be life-threatening.



'We are voluntarily issuing a recall out of an abundance of caution after several issues were identified during a recent inspection of our facility,' said Dell McCarley, Chairman and CEO of Cantrell Drug Company.



Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX