

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corporation International (SCI) announced the company now expects its 2017 earnings per share excluding special items to be in the range of $1.42 to $1.52, up from prior outlook range of $1.29 to $1.43.



Tom Ryan, CEO, said: 'We are pleased to deliver another solid quarter reporting a 25% increase in adjusted earnings per share and an 11% increase in adjusted operating cash flow. Growth in cemetery revenue, effective funeral and cemetery cost management and a lower tax rate were the primary drivers of our double-digit adjusted EPS growth in the quarter. As a result of our strong performance in the first half of 2017, we are increasing our full year guidance for both adjusted earnings per share and adjusted operating cash flow to $1.42 to $1.52 per share and $480 million to $520 million, respectively.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX