

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hy-Vee, Inc. based in West Des Moines, Iowa, announced voluntarily recall of eight Hy-Vee brand pizzas that were sold at its six Minneapolis-area stores citing they may contain undeclared soy. No illnesses have been reported in connection with these products to date.



People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction, if they consume these products.



The take-and-bake Hy-Vee brand pizzas were distributed at the Twin Cities Hy-Vee stores in New Hope, Oakdale, Lakeville, Brooklyn Park, Eagan and Savage, near the stores' Italian departments and prepared-meal areas.



The Hy-Vee pizzas are packaged in plastic wrapped pizza tins and sold out of refrigerated display cases. They are produced by Hy-Vee's wholly owned subsidiary D & D Foods, Inc., based in Omaha, Nebraska.



