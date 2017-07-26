

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Varian Medical Systems (VAR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $96.2 million, or $1.04 per share. This was up from $95.4 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $662.4 million. This was up from $642.9 million last year.



Varian Medical Systems earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $96.2 Mln. vs. $95.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.04 vs. $1.00 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.0% -Revenue (Q3): $662.4 Mln vs. $642.9 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



