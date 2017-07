WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Nutrisystem, Inc. (NTRI) announced, for 2017, the company expects income per common share between $1.84 and $1.94 compared to the previous range of $1.65 to $1.75. Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $684 to $694 million compared to the previous range of $650 to $665 million.



Second-quarter income per common share increased 48% to $0.80, compared to $0.54. Revenue increased 30% to $194.9 million, compared to $149.8 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX