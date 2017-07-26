

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tractor Supply (TSCO) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $160.65 million, or $1.25 per share. This was higher than $156.43 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.2% to $2.02 billion. This was up from $1.85 billion last year.



Tractor Supply earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $160.65 Mln. vs. $156.43 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.7% -EPS (Q2): $1.25 vs. $1.16 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -Analysts Estimate: $1.27 -Revenue (Q2): $2.02 Bln vs. $1.85 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.2%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.22 - $3.27 Full year revenue guidance: $7.13 - $7.19 Bln



