

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) announced, for the full year 2017, given the strong first half results, the company's full year sales estimate is now at the high end of its previous $3.2 to $3.4 billion guidance. The company also raised its estimate for 2017 adjusted earnings per share to $3.65 to $3.85, from $3.43 to $3.55.



For the third quarter of 2017, the company projects underlying sales, adjusting for the impact of Germany stocking sales consumption, to be between $810 and $850 million, and adjusted earnings per share of $0.80 to $0.90.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX