

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced earnings for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $21.38 million, or $0.62 per share. This was higher than $14.11 million, or $0.42 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $378.82 million. This was up from $360.75 million last year.



Amedisys earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $21.38 Mln. vs. $14.11 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.5% -EPS (Q2): $0.62 vs. $0.42 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q2): $378.82 Mln vs. $360.75 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX