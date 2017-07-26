

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriSystem Inc. (NTRI) revealed earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $24.44 million, or $0.80 per share. This was up from $16.12 million, or $0.54 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 30.1% to $194.89 million. This was up from $149.82 million last year.



NutriSystem Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $24.44 Mln. vs. $16.12 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 51.6% -EPS (Q2): $0.80 vs. $0.54 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 48.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.62 -Revenue (Q2): $194.89 Mln vs. $149.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 30.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.42 - $0.47 Next quarter revenue guidance: $153 to $158 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.94 Full year revenue guidance: $684 - $694 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX