PALO ALTO (dpa-AFX) - HP Inc. (HPQ) announced its Board has elected Chip Bergh as Independent Board Chairman replacing Meg Whitman who is stepping off the board, effective immediately. Bergh has served as Lead Independent Director of the HP board since March 2017.



Whitman has served as Chairman of HP since the separation of HP Inc. and Hewlett Packard Enterprise in November 2015.



