

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Allianz SE (AZSEY.PK) announced, based on preliminary figures, the Group achieved a 23 percent increase in operating profit in the second quarter of 2017 to 2.9 billion euros from 2.4 billion euros, prior year. Net income attributable to shareholders rose 83.4 percent in the second quarter to 2.0 billion euros from 1.1 billion euros. Total revenues rose 2.0 percent to 29.994 billion euros from 29.402 billion euros, prior year.



For the full year, Allianz now expects to arrive near the upper end of its operating profit target range of 10.8 billion euros, plus or minus 500 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX