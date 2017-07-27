

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Osram (OSAGF.PK) reported that its third-quarter profit after tax from continuing operations decreased to 64 million euros from 78 million euros, prior year. EPS was 0.65 euros compared to 0.75 euros. At 174 million euros, EBITDA adjusted for special items was again on a par with the high level of the prior year, giving a margin of 16.4 percent compared to 17.0 percent, prior year.



Third-quarter revenue was 1.06 billion euros compared to 995 million euros, prior year. On a comparable basis, growth in the third quarter stood at just above 3 percent. Additionally adjusted for carve-out related revenue spike in the previous year, revenue increased by more than 8 percent to 1.06 billion euros in the period from April to June 2017.



Osram confirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2017. For the current fiscal year, the Managing Board anticipates comparable revenue growth of between 7 and 9 percent and an EBITDA margin adjusted for special items of between 16.5 percent and 17.5 percent. Diluted earnings per share is forecast to be within a range of 2.70 to 2.90 euros. The company is aiming to achieve a free cash flow at break-even level.



Osram has acquired a strategic 25.1 percent share in LeddarTech Inc., a Canadian company that develops a proprietary LiDAR technology integrated into semiconductors and sensor modules for self-driving cars and driver assistance systems.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX