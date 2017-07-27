

STAVANGER (dpa-AFX) - Norwegian energy firm Statoil ASA (STO) Thursday reported that its second-quarter IFRS net income was $1.44 billion, compared to last year's loss of $302 million.



Adjusted earnings were $3.023 billion in the second quarter, up from $0.913 billion in 2016. Adjusted earnings after tax were $1.289 billion,compared to loss of $0.028 billion a year ago.



According to the company, higher prices for both oil and gas, solid operational performance with high production, a reversal of provisions in Angola of $0.754 billion and continued progress on improvement work contributed to the increase.



IFRS net operating income was $3.244 billion, significantly higher than $0.180 billion a year ago.



Statoil delivered equity production of 1,996 mboe per day in the second quarter, an increase from 1,959 mboe per day last year.



The increase was primarily due to strong operational performance, increased gas offtake and ramp-up of new fields.



Excluding portfolio changes, the underlying production growth was 3%.



Further, the company said its board of directors has decided to maintain a dividend of $0.2201 per ordinary share for the second quarter.



Based on strict prioritisation and efficient drilling operations, the company said it is able to reduce guidance for exploration spending this year to around $1.3 billion.



Separately, the company said its board has on July 26 resolved to increase the share capital in connection with the payment of dividend for the first quarter 2017.



The share capital is increased with an amount of minimum 2.50 Norwegian kroner and maximum 400 million kroner. The new shares shall have a nominal value of 2.50 kroner.



