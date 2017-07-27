

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Orange (ORAN) reported that its first-half consolidated net income of continuing operations decreased year-over-year to 830 million euros or 0.20 euros per share from 1.07 billion euros or 0.29 euros per share, prior year. Excluding the impact of a charge of 349 million euros related to the interest held in BT Group, net income from continuing operations improved by 105 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA was 5.98 billion euros in the first half of 2017, a 2.2% increase on a comparable basis.



Orange Group revenues were 20.28 billion euros in the first half of 2017, an increase of 1.1% on a comparable basis.



Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was 3.38 billion euros, up 2.4% on a comparable basis. Revenues were 10.21 billion euros, an increase of 1.4% on a comparable basis.



For 2017, Orange confirmed adjusted EBITDA of more than that achieved in 2016 on a comparable basis. The Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of 2018 the payment of a dividend of 0.65 euros per share for 2017. An interim dividend for 2017 of 0.25 euros per share will be paid on 7 December 20174.



