

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pest control firm Rentokil Initial Plc. (RTOKY.PK, RTO.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before tax surged to 592.9 million pounds from 80.4 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share were 31.62 pence, up sharply from 3.56 pence last year.



Adjusted profit before tax was 126.3 million pounds, compared to 98.3 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 5.36 pence, compared to 4.20 pence in the prior year.



Revenue for the period increased to 1.23 billion pounds from 987.1 million pounds a year ago. Revenue from ongoing operations increased 16.0 percent.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 1.14 pence per share, an increase of 15.2 percent on the interim dividend for 2016.



Looking ahead, the company said its expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Andy Ransom, CEO of Rentokil Initial, said, 'Prospects in the majority of our markets are good and, while conditions in France remain difficult, we are confident of meeting our expectations for 2017.'



