

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Digital camera maker Canon Inc. (CAJ) reported Thursday that its second-quarter net income attributable to the company increased 29.4% to 69.2 billion Japanese yen or $617.68 million from last year's 53.45 billion yen. Earnings per share were 63.53 yen or $0.57, up 29.8 percent from 48.94 yen a year ago.



Second-quarter operating profit increased 40.4% from last year to 96.3 billion yen or $859.99 million.



Net sales increased 15.4% to 992.5 billion yen or $8.86 billion from last year's 860.25 billion yen.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company now expects attributable net income of 220 billion yen, a growth of 46 percent from last year. Operating profit is expected to be 330 billion yen, up 44.2 percent, and net sales would be 4.05 trillion yen, up 19.1 percent from last year.



The company previously expected attributable net income of 180 billion yen or 164.83 yen per basic share, a growth of 19.5 percent, operating profit of 270 billion yen, up 18 percent, and net sales of 4.02 trillion yen, up 18.2 percent from last year.



The revision reflects the impact of acquiring TMSC and the current economic forecast.



