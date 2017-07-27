

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Medical technology company Smith & Nephew Plc (SN.L, SNN) Thursday reported that its first-half profit before tax rose to $383 million from last year's $327 million. Earnings per share were 37 cents, up from 27 cents last year.



Trading pre-tax profit was $464 million, compared to $453 million a year ago.



Adjusted attributable profit was $376 million, compared to $334 million last year.



Revenue for the first half increased slightly to $2.34 billion from $2.33 billion in the year-ago period. Revenues increased 3 percent on an underlying basis.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend of 12.3 cents per share, in-line with its policy.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2017, Smith & Nephew said it is on-track to deliver on its full year revenue and trading margin guidance, which is unchanged.



The company continues to expect full-year underlying revenue growth in the 3 to 4 percent range and a 20 to 70 basis points improvement in trading profit margin in 2017.



On a reported basis, the company expects 2017 revenue growth in the range of 2.5 to 3.5 percent, based on prevailing exchange rates at 21 July 2017 and taking into account the 80 basis points headwind from the loss of revenues from the disposal of the Gynaecology business.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX