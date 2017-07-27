

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spanish oil major Repsol S.A. (REPYY.PK) reported that its net income for the second-quarter rose to 367 million euros from 205 million euros in the prior year.



Adjusted net income in the second quarter was 496 million euros, 44% higher year-on-year.



Operating income was 413 million euros up from 336 million euros in the prior year.



In Upstream, adjusted net income was 115 million euros, 69 million euros higher than in the same period of 2016, mainly due to higher realized oil and gas prices, along with a more favorable production mix following the resumption of production in Libya and higher production in Brazil.



