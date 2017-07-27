

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer KAZ Minerals Plc (KAZ.L), formerly Kazakhmys PLC, reported that its copper production for the first-half of 2017 more than doubled to 118 kt from 56 kt last year.



The group said it is on track to achieve full-year 2017 opper production guidance of 225-260 kt.



Oleg Novachuk, Chief Executive, said, 'At Bozshakol, we expect to achieve 100% of design capacity in the second half of this year as planned. The operational performance has had a positive impact on unit costs supported by limited domestic inflation, with Aktogay and the East Region currently tracking below the guided full year cost range.'



