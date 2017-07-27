

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - High-precision metrology and healthcare products manufacturer Renishaw Plc (RSW.L) Thursday reported a 90 percent surge in its pre-tax profit for the full year ended 30 June 2017.



Pre-tax profit for the year rose to 117.1 million pounds from restated 61.7 million pounds a year ago.



Profit for the year from continuing operations were 88.83 million pounds, up from 47.70 million pounds in the prior year. Earnings per share grew to 141.3 pence from 71.8 pence last year.



Adjusted earnings per share were 132.4 pence, compared to restated 100.4 pence last year.



Revenue for the year increased 26 percent to 536.8 million pounds from restated 427.2 million pounds a year ago. Underlying revenue growth was 14 percent at constant exchange rates.



Looking ahead, the company said it remains confident in the long-term prospects for the Group and at this early stage in the year anticipates growth in both revenue and profits in the current financial year.



The company said that a final dividend of 39.5 pence net per share will be paid on 25th October 2017 to shareholders on the register on 22nd September 2017. This will amount to a total dividend of 52.0 pence for the year, an increase of 8.3 percent over last year's 48.0 pence.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX