

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Daily Mail and General Trust plc (DMGT.L) reported Thursday that its third-quarter pro forma reported revenues increased 7%, including 5% benefit from foreign exchange rates. Further, the company said its outlook for the full year is unchanged, and it is in line with current market expectations.



The company noted that pro forma reported growth treats Euromoney as a subsidiary during the first quarter and as an associate during the second and third quarters.



In its trading update, the company said its underlying revenue is in line with last year.



In B2B businesses, pro forma reported revenues grew 13 percent, while underlying revenue declined 1%.



dmg media underlying revenues were up 1%, including strong advertising growth.



The company said its performance during the third quarter has been in line with expectations.



Looking ahead, the company said market conditions remain challenging for some specific companies or parts of businesses.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX