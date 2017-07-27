

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German medical and safety technology provider Draegerwerk AG (DRWKF.PK) reported that its earnings after income taxes for the second-quarter decreased to 8.9 million euro from 12.5 million euro in the previous year.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT for the second-quarter stood at 16.8 million euros, down from 21.2 million euros in the prior year.



Net sales increased to 581 million euros from 579 million euros last year. Dräger's order intake rose by 7.0 percent (net of currency effects).



For fiscal year 2017, the company continues to expect net sales growth of between 0.0 and 3.0 percent (net of currency effects) and an EBIT margin of between 5.0 and 7.0 percent.



