

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) released a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $444 million, or $0.32 per share. This was higher than $373 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.1% to $2.26 billion. This was up from $2.13 billion last year.



Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $444 Mln. vs. $373 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.32 vs. $0.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 18.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.31 -Revenue (Q2): $2.26 Bln vs. $2.13 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.1%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.23 - $1.27 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.180 - $2.210 Bln Full year EPS guidance: $1.23 - $1.27 Full year revenue guidance: $8.890 - $8.990 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX