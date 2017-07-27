

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $103.1 million, or $1.40 per share. This was up from $99.5 million, or $1.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.7% to $2.48 billion. This was up from $2.20 billion last year.



Reliance Steel & Aluminum earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $103.1 Mln. vs. $99.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.36 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.9% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q2): $2.48 Bln vs. $2.20 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.7%



