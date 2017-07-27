

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) reported earnings for second quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its bottom line dropped to $28 million, or $0.22 per share. This was lower than $93 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $513 million. This was down from $599 million last year.



Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $28 Mln. vs. $93 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -69.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.22 vs. $0.71 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -69.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.28 -Revenue (Q2): $513 Mln vs. $599 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -14.4%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.22 - $1.27 Full year revenue guidance: $2.095 - $2.140 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX