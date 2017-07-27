

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Masco Corp. (MAS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $192 million, or $0.60 per share. This was up from $152 million, or $0.46 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 3.0% to $2.06 billion. This was up from $2.00 billion last year.



Masco Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $192 Mln. vs. $152 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 26.3% -EPS (Q2): $0.60 vs. $0.46 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 30.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q2): $2.06 Bln vs. $2.00 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 3.0%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.93 - $2.00



