

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBRE Group, Inc. (CBG) increased its expectations for adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2017 to a range of $2.53 to $2.63. At the mid-point of the range, this implies 12% growth in adjusted earnings per share for full-year 2017.



The company said, compared to its prior guidance given in February, it now expects leasing revenue to be slightly below and capital markets revenue to be slightly above initial expectations for the year. The company expects fee revenue growth for occupier outsourcing business to be 10% or slightly higher.



Second-quarter adjusted EPS was $0.65, up 25% from last year. Revenue for the second quarter totaled $3.3 billion, an increase of 4% (7% local currency). Fee revenue increased 3% (6% local currency) to $2.2 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX