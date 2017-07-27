

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported second quarter net earnings attributable to the company of $1.989 billion, up 20.3 percent from $1.653 billion a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings climbed 22.6 percent to $1.03 from $0.84 last year. Adjusted earnings per share was $0.85.



On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.86 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.



Net revenue for the quarter ended June 30, the company reported 2.2 percent increase in revenue to $6.66 billion from $6.521 billion in the previous year. Wall Street projected $5.02 billion. The company recorded 2.9 percent decline in shipment volume of total cigarettes, while total cigars grew by 13.1 percent. Total smokeable products dropped 2.7 percent.



Looking ahead, the company said it is well-positioned for the second half of the year and continue to expect adjusted earnings per share growth to be weighted to the second half. Altria further reaffirmed its 2017 full-year adjusted earnings per share growth guidance of 7.5 to 9.5 percent. It continues to expect full-year adjusted earnings to be in a range of $3.26 to $3.32. For the full year, analysts are looking for $3.28 per share on revenue of $19.8 billion.



Altria is planning to expand its $3 billion share repurchase program to $4 billion, to be completed by the end of the second quarter of 2018.



