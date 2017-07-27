

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) announced earnings for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $18.53 million, or $0.39 per share. This was higher than $11.51 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.33 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.3% to $171.13 million. This was up from $152.45 million last year.



California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $18.53 Mln. vs. $11.51 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 61.0% -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.24 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.33 -Revenue (Q2): $171.13 Mln vs. $152.45 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.3%



